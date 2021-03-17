OPPO India releases first ad with Varun Dhawan to promote F19 Pro Series phones

The F19 Pro Series aims to capitalise on the rising trend of creating video content among Gen Z. OPPO recognises that the creators use their content as a platform for social expression, and flaunting their individuality and uniqueness.

With AI highlight portrait video quad camera, OPPO F19 Pro Series addresses one of the biggest pain points consumers have - shooting quality videos in the dark. The device empowers content creators to film visually stunning videos in challenging light conditions.