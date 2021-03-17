OPPO India releases first ad with Varun Dhawan to promote F19 Pro Series phones

The film by Taproot Dentsu features use cases of the phone camera to record videos in low light conditions.
Taproot Dentsu India, the creative agency from the house of Dentsu International, has launched a new TVC for OPPO F19 Pro + 5G mobile phone. The film showcases the new AI highlight portrait video feature. It demonstrates how OPPO F19 Pro Series fits into an individual’s lifestyle and brings game-changing features to the fingertips of the world’s most creative generation.
The F19 Pro Series aims to capitalise on the rising trend of creating video content among Gen Z. OPPO recognises that the creators use their content as a platform for social expression, and flaunting their individuality and uniqueness.
With AI highlight portrait video quad camera, OPPO F19 Pro Series addresses one of the biggest pain points consumers have - shooting quality videos in the dark. The device empowers content creators to film visually stunning videos in challenging light conditions.
OPPO’s F-Series has been positioned as stylish and flaunt-worthy phones for the youth of India. Thus, Taproot Dentsu’s task was to build on the popularity of the F-Series and highlight the key features of OPPO F19 Pro Series that would find a meaningful interpretation for ‘Flaunt’, which would connect deeply with the target audience.
Taproot Dentsu drew inspiration from the core feature of AI highlight portrait video to demonstrate the OPPO F19 Pro Series’ stellar solution to an age-old problem in content creation, “once the light is gone, the shot is gone!”. The agency noticed that the night time, in particular, was a hindrance for content creators, and by removing this roadblock, F19 Pro Series’ stunning new feature opens the night to the young creators in their most active hours.
With this, the film highlights the phone’s ability to improve videos taken in challenging lighting conditions by focusing on the most extreme low-light video situation - the night. In addition to this, a key aspect of the approach is the choice of a music track for the film, a remix of an old cult classic Bollywood song that has helped build the night-time atmosphere with a thumping, bass-driven track and highly relevant lyrics.
Damyant Singh Khanoria, chief marketing officer, OPPO Mobiles India, said, “As a leading technology brand, we take pride in creating products which delight consumers. ‘Flaunt Your Night’ spotlights the joy of capturing magical moments on the OPPO F19 Pro Series, even in low light conditions. We loved Taproot Dentsu’s approach of weaving the story of friends creating unforgettable memories with the iconic ‘So gaya ye jahan’ track. The film is the perfect embodiment of the F-Series product series.”
Titus Upputuru, creative head, Taproot Dentsu Gurgaon, added, "These days, video content is to the youth what photography was to the earlier generations. When we learned about the AI highlight feature of the new OPPO F19 Pro Series, we were quite amazed by it. In fact, I remember, a couple of months back, when I was working out one night on the terrace, I saw amazing shadows and wanted to capture them in video format but I could not because of my phone."
"We thought this feature was really useful, especially for the youth, because night is the new day. The idea came to us with the song. The iconic ‘So gaya ye jahan’ song seemed to be so appropriate to lead the video where we show a bunch of youngsters hanging out after the world has gone to sleep. We hope the youngsters love this content and are inspired to create more such content with the help of the AI highlight portrait video feature of OPPO F19 Pro Series."
Abhinav Kaushik, executive vice president, account management, Taproot Dentsu Gurgaon, commented, “OPPO’s F19 Pro Series is a game-changer in its segment of the mobile handset industry. With its innovative features that empower content creators to break the low-light obstacles in their path, the brand is poised to drive real, tangible value to millions of aspiring creators across the country. The creative interpretation of the brief helped to isolate and effectively communicate these features and demonstrate that OPPO’s F19 Pro Series is here to push the envelope further.”