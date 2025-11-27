OPPO India releases ‘Make Your Moment’ campaign for Find X9 Series

OPPO India has introduced the Find X9 Series alongside a new campaign titled Make Your Moment. The film focuses on how younger creators capture ordinary scenes with personal interpretation, reflecting the company’s attempt to align the device with documentary-style visual habits.

The brand film follows moments such as office-hour interactions, evening street scenes, a pottery session between friends, and family moments at events. The narrative positions perspective as central to image-making, framing the Find X9 Series as a device built for clarity and natural-toned capture.

The campaign will run across digital platforms and OTT channels.

Commenting on the launch, Sushant Vashistha, head of product and digital marketing, OPPO India, said: “ ‘Make Your Moment’ is more than a campaign, it’s the very essence of OPPO. The Find X9 Series truly reflects this spirit, empowering a new generation of creators who are building successful careers while confidently expressing their unique outlook as digital storytellers. With industry-leading innovations, the Find X9 Series sets a new benchmark for flagship experiences in India. We are proud to spotlight modern narrators who don’t wait for the perfect shot—they create it."

The Find X9 Series—Find X9 and Find X9 Pro—continues the company’s Find X line-up, featuring a Hasselblad co-engineered camera system and upgrades in battery life, performance and ColourOS. The models include a 200MP telephoto camera, real-time HDR exposure and Dolby Vision recording. The camera tuning for the Indian market focuses on skin tones, festival colours and low-light contrast.

The Find X9 Series starts at Rs 74,999 and will be available across OPPO’s online store and major marketplaces. Cashback, EMI schemes and exchange offers will be available through multiple banking and finance partners.