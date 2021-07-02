Oppo promotes Reno6 Series in Instagram led push, with Ranbir Kapoor

Commenting on the campaign, Damyant Singh Khanoria, chief marketing officer, OPPO India, said, “We are delighted to partner with Ranbir Kapoor for this campaign ahead of the launch of the much-awaited Reno6 series, slated to up the innovation quotient with the game-changing Bokeh Flare Portrait video feature that captures every emotion in portrait, delivering absolutely professional-grade video experiences. With somebody as popular as Ranbir Kapoor joining hands with us for this campaign, we believe the excitement quotient is expected to definitely go up. Through this campaign, we present you with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to dedicate messages to your loved ones through Ranbir, capturing his video on the upcoming OPPO Reno6 series smartphones. I am really excited about this, stay tuned and get ready to #SayItWithRanbir.”