Oppo's boys go on a road trip for its Reno13 series ad

Ask people to picture three guys in a convertible on their way to a holiday destination; most will think of Dil Chahta Hai, the 2001 movie that defined friendship for a generation of viewers and made a trip to Goa, the quintessential rite of passage for long-lasting friendships.

Phone maker Oppo’s new ad for its Reno13 series of smartphones borrows much from the movie’s Goa scene—the actors enjoying their time in the car, a song playing in the background, them playing on the beach, and having a ball of a time.

A Dil Chahta Hai 2 perhaps? One is not amiss in asking this question given the casting for this ad, three up-and-coming actors —Vedang Raina, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

The Reno13 is a constant companion of the trio during their time off after a hectic week at work, serving as a subtle reminder to live in the moment and not forget to capture those moments.

As per media reports, the four phones in this series—Reno13, Reno13 Pro, Reno13 F 5G, and Reno13 F. Of the four, the Reno13 and Reno13 Pro are set to be launched on January 9, 2025. AI, as per the brand’s website, plays an important role in the phones’ camera and photography offerings.

The ad is a brainchild of ad agency Famous Innovations, and it is refreshing to see actors play new roles in ads rather than reprise their on-screen characters in what has been a trend for a year and a half now.

What's interesting are the Instagram posts from all three actors pointing to Zoya Akhtar's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (ZNMD) as the inspiration for this campaign, but they all posted it three days after the main ad was released. For those under a rock, She is the sister of Farhan Akhtar who directed Dil Chahta Hai.

Mithila Saraf, CEO of Famous Innovations, said in a press release, "Through this brand film, OPPO and Famous Innovations deliver a powerful message: in a world that never stops, we must find time to live fully and appreciate each moment. It’s about more than just capturing memories—it’s about celebrating what truly enriches our lives."

“The film reimagines how we connect with the world, celebrating a lifestyle as dynamic and vibrant as the generation it represents. It’s a reminder that life’s beauty lies in the unplanned moments—those spontaneous adventures and simple pleasures that make us feel alive.”

Back in January 2024, Famous Innovations recast the entire cast of Wake Up Sid for the Reno11 series’ ad campaign that followed the film’s protagonists Sid (Ranbir Kapoor) and Ayesh (Konkana Sen Sharma) after it ended.