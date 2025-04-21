OPPO's new brand film turns college canteen into gaming battleground

OPPO India has launched the #LiveUnstoppable campaign to promote the new K13 5G smartphone under its K Series. The campaign highlights the phone’s performance in multitasking, gaming, battery life, and connectivity. OPPO refers to the K13 as the ‘OP Phone’.

OPPO India's new campaign film for the K13 5G is set in a college canteen and features a gaming face-off between five Gen-Z characters using the device. The film uses fast edits, visual effects, and rap lines to showcase the phone’s performance, speed, and appeal to young users.

OPPO K13 5G comes with Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, a 7000mAh battery, 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, VC cooling system, 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, and network optimisation features.

Commenting on the initiative, Sushant Vashistha, head of product and digital marketing, OPPO India, said: “With the launch of the OPPO K13 5G, we are redefining what 'overpowered' performance stands for in the sub-Rs 20K segment in India. The brand film taps into the spirit and pop-culture driven lifestyle of the youth, blending cutting-edge technology messages with the energy and vibe of our youth delivered through a “game battle” scenario and a catchy rap tune. It captures the thrill of competition, creativity, expression and the relentless pursuit of excellence of our youth – much like the OPPO K13 itself. This film is a bold step forward in delivering meaningful innovation while staying true to the energetic vibe and cultural pulse of today’s youth."

Priced at Rs. 17,999 for 8GB+128GB and Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant, the OPPO K13 5G will be available for purchase starting April 25, 2025 on OPPO e-store and Flipkart from 12PM onwards in two colour options – Icy Purple and Prism Black.