Option Designs is now the creative & digital partner of Urban Mandi

Option Designs, a fast-growing creative agency, has been appointed by Urban Mandi as their creative and communication partner for both offline and online media.
Urban Mandi is an emerging Indian retail brand that runs chains of supermarkets and convenience stores all across Delhi-NCR. The brand claims to be your next-door mandi and offers the freshest of fruits, vegetables and other seasonal picks. Running on the ideals of eating fresh and healthy, what sets apart the brand from other competitors is how they have accommodated the needs of the modern generation.
Option Designs, a rapidly growing advertising & digital agency, is all geared up to promote the brand extensively and build creative marketing campaigns to increase the brand exposure both in print & digital media. The agency will create brand strategies for Urban Mandi and enhance the brand positioning with fresh ideas.
The agency presented their ideas for Urban Mandi over several sessions of meeting. The creative ideas and innovative approach received a positive response from Urban Mandi and further helped to secure the business. The agency will now take over the creative duties of the brand and focus on reaching to a wider customer base.
Talking about this new partnership, Rajesh Gupta, MD of Urban Mandi said “Our brand caters to the changing needs of the modern generation and is committed to quality. We aspire to reach out to every customer and establish our brand identity through our communication and campaigns. Option Designs, with over a decade of expertise in ATL & BTL activities, is the perfect partner to make this journey successful.”
Rahul Gandhi, Option Designs, said “We are very excited to have Urban Mandi on board. We are all set to create strategic campaigns, keeping in mind the target audience and establish the brand to reach new horizons of success.”