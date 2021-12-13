Option Designs is the marketing partner of one-stop-shop Flyo

Kriti Srivastava (Flyo) spoke about the collaboration and said “At Flyo, we aim to develop engaging and relatable content for our TG, understanding the audience’s nature, Therefore choosing Option Designs was a no-brainer for us, when the need for a creative partner came up, because they match our energy just right. Having worked with Option Designs in the past, we are sure they will help us take Flyo to greater heights.”

Rahul Gandhi, Co-Founder of Option Designs said that “We are very excited to work with Flyo. Working for brands that fill digital spaces is always fun and interesting. In the times of digital spaces changing, working with brands that are consistent yet evolving is always something we look forward