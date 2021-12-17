Option Designs takes over the Marketing of Luxury Architecture Company Baani

The agency is in charge of the brand building & marketing communication for Baani.
Option Designs, one of the leading creative agencies of India has taken over the marketing and branding of Baani Real Estate. Baani has been dealing with luxury real estate for 35 years and has been providing the best services in the industry.
Option Designs has been rapidly growing in the advertising and digital space and is excited to share the same space with Baani. They’re in charge of the brand building & marketing communication for Baani.
Baani has decided that it is time to position themselves as the first name that people think of when thinking of luxury real estate and has contracted with Option Designs to help make their vision a reality. While speaking about their work with the brand, Option Designs said, “We are committed to getting people to know about the legacy that Baani has in the architecture industry. We want people to think of the impact that Baani has had on the industry in terms of redefining luxury, style, and comfort.”
Rahul Gandhi, co-founder, Option Designs, speaking about their collaboration said, “We are really excited about this association with Baani. They’re well established and reputed, and working on their revamp has been a fun and challenging but rewarding experience.”
While speaking about their collaboration, Vinay Verma, senior vice president, sales & marketing, Baani said, “Option Designs has a keen understanding of our brand requirements. Their out-of-the-box approach, passion, and enthusiasm towards creating new things assured us that this partnership has potential to reap great benefits for both the parties.”