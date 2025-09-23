Oreo introduces new Toffee Crunch flavour in India

Oreo has introduced a new permanent flavour in India for the first time in a decade — Oreo Toffee Crunch. The cookie combines a toffee-flavoured crème with the classic Oreo crunch.

The new flavour aims to provide a quick, joyful snack for families, kids, and young adults. It mixes the nostalgic taste of toffee with Oreo’s familiar crunch. After seeing success in markets like the US, the variant is now available in India.

Nitin Saini, Vice President-Marketing, Mondelez India, said: “Oreo was first launched in India around 14 years ago and since has become milk’s favourite cookie enjoyed by families everywhere. The cookie is all about playful indulgence and Toffee Crunch serves as the most exciting twist yet. Everyone loves a good toffee, so combining it with everyone’s favourite cookie, we hope to give the fans a treat worth reaching for over and over.”







Vikram Pandey, Chief Creative Officer, Leo India said, said: “Oreo has always stood for playful connections, and with this new flavour we wanted to celebrate exactly that. Oreo Toffee Crunch brings together the classic taste everyone loves with a delightful twist of toffee. The film captures a light-hearted family moment, where the simple act of twisting and licking an Oreo turns into a shared adventure of joy and discovery.”

The launch of Oreo Toffee Crunch marks a milestone for the brand in India, where its permanent flavours already include Chocolate, Vanilla, and Strawberry. Consumer testing highlighted its unique taste and texture.

Oreo Toffee Crunch will be available in Single and Family Packs across retail and e-commerce. Mondelez India is rolling out a 360-degree campaign including a TVC, digital, and social media storytelling to support the launch.