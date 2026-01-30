Oreo launches ‘Dream for the Team’ World Cup campaign with Rohit Sharma

Oreo has rolled out a new nationwide campaign titled ‘Dream for the Team’, positioning itself within India’s cricket fan culture ahead of the ongoing World Cup season.

The initiative centres on the idea of collective belief, inviting fans across the country to take part in a shared digital experience that links everyday consumption with cricket fandom. Rohit Sharma fronts the campaign, not as a player, but as a supporter encouraging fans to participate in the movement.

The campaign film features Sharma as a cricket enthusiast expressing hopes for Team India, which others initially interpret as strategic insights. The narrative closes with the line, “To help India win, you don’t need to be in the team. You just need to dream for the team.”

Commenting on the campaign, Nitin Saini, vice president - Marketing, Mondelez India, said: “Cricket has always been a powerful cultural connector in India, and Oreo has consistently found playful, meaningful ways to participate in that passion. With ‘Dream for the Team’, we wanted to move beyond cheering and create a platform where fans can actively contribute their hopes and positivity for the team. By bringing our product, technology, and storytelling together, we’re turning everyday moments into a shared movement that celebrates belief, optimism, and togetherness.”

Sharing his thoughts, Rohit Sharma, exclusively managed by RISE Worldwide, said,

“I have been part of many proud moments in Indian cricket, both on and off the field. What I love about ‘Dream for the Team’ is that it reminds every fan that their belief matters. You do not have to always wear the jersey to help the team win. When millions of Indians come together and dream with positivity, that collective belief becomes very powerful.”

As part of the activation, the brand has introduced 16 cookie designs inspired by cricketing moments such as sixes, centuries and hat-tricks. Consumers can scan QR codes on packs to access a digital platform where they can select players, submit wishes and view them on a live ‘dream wall’ that updates alongside match progress.

The campaign spans television, digital, outdoor, social media and commerce platforms, with on-pack activations across millions of units nationwide. A limited-edition pack featuring blue crème biscuits has also been introduced as part of the campaign rollout.