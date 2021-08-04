Oreo opens its first-ever Oreo Cafe offering shakes, sundaes and a secret menu item

The cafe in New Jersey, United States, will also sell Oreo products and limited edition Oreo merchandise, including tote bags, apparel and home decor.
The popular cream-filled chocolate cookies have long been enjoyed by both the kids and adults alike. Building on the brand love that Oreo enjoys, it has now come up with ‘Oreo Cafe’.
“The Oreo Cafe is located in the American Dream Mall in New Jersey. The cafe will offer diners an immersive Oreo experience, including a unique Oreo-inspired desserts menu and the opportunity for customers to create their own customised treats,” reveals an international website.
Over the years, various restaurants and cafes have incorporated the sandwich cookie in a mix of desserts, such as Oreo-blended ice cream, milkshakes, cheesecakes, cupcakes and pretty much anything you can imagine the cookies with. Now the cookie giant has rooted itself with an actual cafe of its own.
The menu items of the cafe include classic desserts with an Oreo twist, like the waffle sundae with Oreo pieces baked into the waffle, choice of ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate and caramel sauce and a candy garnish. Then there are cookies and cream cheesecake layered with Oreo cookie mousse, drizzled chocolate ganache and milk chocolate rosettes.
The star of the menu is the customisable “Twist Your Oreo” option, which allows the customers to pick the base of either a waffle, ice cream sandwich, cone or milkshake. It can then be topped off with a lengthy selection of over 200 Oreo-inspired combinations.
In addition to the regular menu items, Oreo Cafe will soon announce a secret menu item.
