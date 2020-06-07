Oreo's 'at home' campaign asks kids, adults to make the most of WFH

Mark Mcdonald, executive vice president and head of creative, India, Digitas, says, “Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, it’s clear that peoples’ desire to connect, share and innovate has not dampened. If anything, it’s on the rise. The 'At Home With Oreo' campaign seeks to inspire and encourage people to adopt playfulness, while staying indoors."

"From fun recipes with Oreo, to keeping kids' hands busy with Oreo art, and even giving adults a break from their WFH madness, we’ve ensured that the spirit is alive and well. We’ve amplified the campaign further with #MakeWayForPlay. It's a fun challenge that brings people into the fold by passing on the Oreo baton virtually. After all, the playful spirit is at its best when shared,” added Mcdonald.