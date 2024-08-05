Oreo’s latest campaign showcases parent-child negotiations with an Oreo twist

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Crafted by Leo Burnett, the film demonstrates how playful sounds and gestures can diffuse tension, all while enjoying the twist-lick-dunk of Oreos.
Oreo, a cookie brand, is back with a new campaign that reinforces its brand philosophy to ‘Stay Playful’. This time, the campaign tackles a relatable scenario: how seemingly simple conversations between parents and children can unintentionally escalate into arguments. Staying true to its playful essence, Oreo has introduced Gibberish - Your reason to #StayPlayful!—a fun and light-hearted way to defuse those tense moments.
Today, parents are more like friends, engaging in open conversations rather than simply enforcing rules. However, even the closest of friends can have disagreements. That’s where Oreo comes in! The campaign’s centerpiece is a light-hearted ad film, crafted by Leo Burnett, featuring a father-daughter duo. The film demonstrates how playful sounds and gestures can diffuse tension, all while enjoying the twist-lick-dunk of Oreos.
In the film, viewers witness a typical scenario where the father and daughter find themselves at odds over a regular discourse. As the discussion begins to steer towards a potential argument, the father ingeniously introduces a playful twist with Oreo. The unexpected gesture breaks the tension, eliciting laughter from both parties and transforming the atmosphere into one of joy. Through the magic of Oreo, what could have been a mundane disagreement, evolves into a heartwarming moment of connection and understanding between the father and daughter.
Commenting on the campaign, Nitin Saini, vice president- marketing, Mondelez India, said, “Since its launch, Oreo has always tried to build stronger connections in families through its ‘Stay Playful’ purpose. We have always believed that a playful spirit can make all the difference and this campaign perfectly embodies that spirit. By highlighting how a simple OREO twist lick dunk can help in avoiding everyday conversations from turning into arguments. We hope to inspire parents to embrace playfulness in their interactions with their children, strengthening the special bond between the parent and the child.”
Rajdeepak Das, chief creative officer - Publicis Groupe, South Asia & Chairman - Leo Burnett, South Asia, said, “Oreo's always been about bringing families together with play and light hearted fun. Our campaign shows parents that even when things get tough, a little playfulness can go a long way. So the next time you and your kid are locked in a battle of wills, grab an Oreo, forget the words, and start speaking gibberish!”