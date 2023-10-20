Organic Harvest launches 100% vegan organic makeup

The brand has released a DVC featuring brand ambassador Nimrat Kaur, promising a fresh perspective on makeup using natural ingredients.
Organic Harvest enters the colour cosmetics category with the launch of a new makeup line, offering toxin-free and cruelty-free formulations. The company has collaborated with Nimrat Kaur to introduce cosmetics that prioritise skin health and environmental well-being, aligning with the growing demand for eco-friendly and safe beauty choices.
The makeup collection offers 6 new product categories - matte lipstick in 12 shades, matte liquid lipstick in 8 shades, BB cream in 3 shades, matte compact in 3 shades, kohl and liquid eyeliner. These are available for purchase on the brand's website and through select retailers nationwide.
Speaking on the launch, Sukhleen Aneja, CEO of Good Brands Co, said, "With the launch of Organic Harvest's first-ever makeup range, we're taking another step towards fulfilling the vision of clean, ethical and sustainable beauty at Organic Harvest. We aim to empower individuals to embrace their natural beauty while making conscious choices for our planet, with the belief that beauty should be as pure as nature itself."
“I'm absolutely delighted to be part of the DVC and witness the launch of Organic Harvest’s first-ever makeup range, blended from organic goodness with cutting-edge cosmetics. With these products, consumers can not only enhance their beauty but also contribute to a greater good thereby shaping a future where conscious beauty decisions are the norm”, said Kaur on her collaboration with the brand.
Rahul Aggarwal, founder of Organic Harvest, added, "Our journey has always been about redefining beauty with a conscience and our customers can now enjoy cosmetics that not only enhance their appearance but also promote skin health."