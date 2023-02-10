Organic Harvest unveils its new avatar with celebrity Nimrat Kaur

Organic Harvest strengthens its portfolio of products with new-age power ingredients, and highlights the power of organic as the purest natural in a new TVC featuring Nimrat Kaur.
Organic Harvest presents itself in a new avatar with actor Nimrat Kaur as the face of the campaign.
With this announcement, Organic Harvest launched a charming new TVC featuring actor Nimrat Kaur. Fresh, youthful and enlightening, the ad film urges the consumer to think about organic as the purest natural.
Gracing the occasion with her presence, actor Nimrat Kaur shared, “I have grown up with an inherent love for all things organic. Be it fresh produce straight from the farm or DIY beauty rituals, I truly believe in the power of organic ingredients for a healthy lifestyle. For me, Organic Harvest has been a trustworthy brand that has always delivered the best and purest products. I’m excited to be the face of the brand’s new campaign and TVC, showcasing its commitment to bring forth organic as the purest natural.”
Speaking about this exciting new chapter, Rahul Aggarwal, CEO & Founder, Organic Harvest, said, “Organic Harvest was born out of the desire to bring the essence of 100% certified organic, toxin-free skincare products to the Indian beauty industry. What started as a humble dream ten years back has now transformed into an ambition—to highlight the advantage of organic as the purest natural and make Organic Harvest the go-to brand for natural beauty seekers. With this new avatar, we are all set to create only the best with our extensive product offerings and experiences that will transform the way consumers perceive the world of natural.”
Sukhleen Aneja, CEO, The Good Brands Co., The Good Glamm Group, added, “Organic Harvest has been offering authentic organic beauty and personal care products in India for years and even before ‘organic’ became a trend and a buzzword among consumers. I believe the brand best reflects the increasing consumer fondness for ethically sourced, potent and the purest of natural beauty care products. With this brand new avatar, we aim to strengthen the brand’s positioning as India’s beloved, 100% certified organic beauty and personal care brand.”