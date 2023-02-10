Organic Harvest unveils its new avatar with celebrity Nimrat Kaur

Speaking about this exciting new chapter, Rahul Aggarwal, CEO & Founder, Organic Harvest, said, “Organic Harvest was born out of the desire to bring the essence of 100% certified organic, toxin-free skincare products to the Indian beauty industry. What started as a humble dream ten years back has now transformed into an ambition—to highlight the advantage of organic as the purest natural and make Organic Harvest the go-to brand for natural beauty seekers. With this new avatar, we are all set to create only the best with our extensive product offerings and experiences that will transform the way consumers perceive the world of natural.”