Organic Tattva launches ‘Pure Festivals’ film this Ganpati

“We are excited to present this film to celebrate Bappa’s arrival and bringing purity to his bhog through our products. This also reflects on the strength and versatility of women during Ganpati,” said Rohit Mehrotra, co-founder of Organic Tattva. “Organic Tattva is a preferred brand for those who wish to offer the best of health and taste to their loved ones. During Ganpati, our rice flour, Jaggery and Chana Dal are in high demand amongst all other products and we are glad to be a part of the festivals in many homes in India. The core of Pure Festivals can only be achieved when faith, festivities, and food are put together. We are doing our bit by providing the purest food for your bhog; add your bit and make the faith and festivities pure too.”