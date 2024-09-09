Organic Tattva launches ‘Pure Festivals’ film this Ganpati

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The ad film was conceptualised and produced by Maximus.
Organic Tattva, under its campaign #PureFestivals, announced the launch of its new film on Ganesh Chaturthi. This film is a reminder of the role of women in traditional festivities while also advocating for the purity of faith, festivities and food while underscoring the importance of equal participation of women in celebrations.
The film opens with visuals of women in traditional household roles, preparing bhog (offerings) for Ganpati and decorating their homes. As the narrative unfolds, these women are seen donning vibrant performance attire, joining the dynamic Dhol Tasha Pathak ensemble on the streets to welcome the idol. This striking contrast reflects that women are not confined to domestic roles but are active and powerful participants in all facets of their lives especially in festival celebrations.
Organic Tattva's film highlights women's active participation in Indian festivals, showcasing their roles beyond traditional gender boundaries and emphasizing their contributions during celebrations.
“We are excited to present this film to celebrate Bappa’s arrival and bringing purity to his bhog through our products. This also reflects on the strength and versatility of women during Ganpati,” said Rohit Mehrotra, co-founder of Organic Tattva. “Organic Tattva is a preferred brand for those who wish to offer the best of health and taste to their loved ones. During Ganpati, our rice flour, Jaggery and Chana Dal are in high demand amongst all other products and we are glad to be a part of the festivals in many homes in India. The core of Pure Festivals can only be achieved when faith, festivities, and food are put together. We are doing our bit by providing the purest food for your bhog; add your bit and make the faith and festivities pure too.”
“The thought of Pure Festivals resonates from the fact that India is a potpourri of culture and festivals throughout. Our aim was to create a campaign that not only emotionally invokes belonging but a sense of responsibility too. It should spark meaningful conversations about breaking stereotypes and embracing tradition without impacting equality. This Ganpati, let’s celebrate not just the festival but also the empowerment and participation of women in every facet of it. Let’s cheer for each effort that makes the festivals pure,” said Manisha Singh, Director at Maximus Collabs, the agency which conceptualised and produced the film.
The film will premiere during the Ganpati festival, a time of joyous celebration and reflection.