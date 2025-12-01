Orient Electric revives ‘Fatt Se Garam’ campaign with MS Dhoni

Orient Electric has rolled out the latest edition of its winter campaign ‘Fatt Se Garam’, led by a digital film featuring brand ambassador MS Dhoni. The campaign positions the company’s new water heater range around faster heating, anchored in its Whirlflow technology.

The film uses Dhoni’s well-known calm persona to set up the contrast. Responding to a deepfake clip showing him losing his temper on the field, he remarks that he 'doesn’t get angry that quickly,' before adding that the water heater is the one thing designed to heat up instantly. The device’s quick performance serves as the pivot for the campaign’s central message.

The digital rollout is being targeted at in-market audiences on YouTube and Instagram, with contextual placements on cab-booking apps to link the idea of waiting to the brand’s promise of quick heating. Print and outdoor visibility will complement the digital push.

Commenting on the campaign, Anika Agarwal, chief marketing and customer experience officer, Orient Electric, said: “The ‘Fatt Se Garam’ campaign is about redefining the everyday experience of warmth for the modern home, especially in the winter season. We recognise that for today’s consumers, time is the ultimate luxury, and hitting the pause button isn’t an option. Our focus is on creating intuitive solutions that eliminate the ‘wait’ from daily routines, offering the confidence and reliability needed to keep moving. It’s about delivering comfort that matches the rhythm of their lives instantly and effortlessly.”

The company has introduced new storage and instant water heaters across retail stores and online platforms including Amazon, Flipkart and Blinkit.