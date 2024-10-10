Orient Electric’s new spot shows how the right lighting transforms spaces

Orient Electric, part of CK Birla Group, has launched its new digital campaign, Thoughtfully Curated Lights for Your Home, aimed at showcasing its range of innovative and aesthetically pleasing lighting solutions for modern living spaces.

The digital film showcases how right lighting can transform spaces and elevate experiences. The film unfolds the story of a modern nuclear family, capturing the warmth of their everyday moments, enhanced by different lighting solutions from Orient Electric. This film serves as the launchpad for the campaign, which will utilise different content formats to highlight Orient Electric’s thoughtfully curated lighting solutions designed for every space, mood, and need.

Anika Agarwal, chief marketing and customer experience officer, Orient Electric said, “The inspiration behind our campaign is rooted in the transformative power of lighting in shaping the ambiance and feel of a home. We have kicked off the campaign with a digital film that showcases how our diverse lighting solutions can turn ordinary moments into extraordinary ones, encouraging homeowners to reimagine their spaces. The campaign continues with a strong social and digital media presence, offering educational and experiential content across multiple platforms, supported by premium placements to reach the right audiences. At Orient Electric, our goal is to deliver high-quality, premium lighting solutions that focus on both functionality and aesthetics, helping our customers create homes that reflect their personal style and elevate their everyday experiences.”

The campaign will have a wide reach across social media and digital platforms, including YouTube, Meta, and Inshorts, supported by collaborations with both national and regional influencers. Placements on Connected TV platforms will enhance outreach, while targeted placements in premium housing societies across major metro cities will connect directly with homeowners. Additionally, the company will use digital hoardings in high-traffic malls and prominent locations in select cities to enhance brand visibility and reinforce the campaign’s message.