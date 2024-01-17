Orion India ropes in Palak Tiwari as the brand ambassador for Turtle Chips

Saurabh Saith, CEO, Orion India, expressed his excitement about the partnership, saying, "As we aim to expand our market presence, very happy to share the appointment of Palak Tiwari as our brand ambassador; it’s a strategic move to enhance awareness, especially among the dynamic Indian youth. Palak's infectious personality, coupled with her playful wit and charm, perfectly embodies the essence of Turtle Chips and in particular spicy devil flavour – offering a spicy twist to the everyday snacking experience.”