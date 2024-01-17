Orion India ropes in Palak Tiwari as the brand ambassador for Turtle Chips

The brand launched a new commercial featuring Palak Tiwari for its Korean spicy devil flavour of Turtle Chips.
Orion India, a South Korean snack company, has announced Bollywood actor Palak Tiwari as the brand ambassador for its salty product line, Turtle Chips in India.
Palak takes center stage in the newest commercial, showcasing the spicy devil flavour of Turtle Chips. Palak's bold and playful persona effortlessly aligns with the crunch and intense flavour of Turtle Chips, making her the ideal choice to represent the brand.
In the commercial, conceptualised by Orion India's marketing team, Palak can be seen transforming into a devil upon consuming the spicy devil flavour of Turtle Chips, depicting the irresistible and intense taste experience that sets this variant apart. As she indulges in the tantalising crunch of the chips, the playful transformation adds a captivating visual element to convey the fiery and bold nature of the spicy devil flavour.
Saurabh Saith, CEO, Orion India, expressed his excitement about the partnership, saying, "As we aim to expand our market presence, very happy to share the appointment of Palak Tiwari as our brand ambassador; it’s a strategic move to enhance awareness, especially among the dynamic Indian youth. Palak's infectious personality, coupled with her playful wit and charm, perfectly embodies the essence of Turtle Chips and in particular spicy devil flavour – offering a spicy twist to the everyday snacking experience.”
The campaign has been rolled out across multimedia platforms with digital film, print, radio, outdoor, and across key markets in India.
Palak remarked, "I am thrilled to be associated with Orion's Turtle Chips. Filming the commercial for its popular spicy devil flavour Turtle Chips was an absolute blast. The energy and fun we had on set are clearly evident in the commercial, effectively conveying the brand attributes of being cheerful and quirky."
Raje Suneet Jain, senior category marketing lead, Orion India, added, "As part of this partnership, we aim to dial up brand awareness of Turtle Chips, our 4 layered patent snacks in India. We look forward to captivating our consumers with our latest campaign that spotlights the spicy and crunchy nature of our Chips."