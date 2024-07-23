Ormax Media forays into celebrity image consulting with Ormax Star Image Pulse

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
It will help actors in the film and streaming categories, as well as social media influencers to craft their market positioning.
Media consulting firm Ormax Media announced the launch of its new consulting tool Ormax Star Image Pulse. The tool marks the company’s foray into celebrity image consulting. It has been designed to help actors in the film and streaming categories, as well as social media influencers, craft their market positioning based on audience intelligence provided by Ormax Media.
Ormax Star Image Pulse will deploy a mix of primary research (qualitative and quantitative) and data mining of Ormax’s vast repertoire of audience data built over 16 years, to draw out specific insights related to the celebrity’s image among their target audience. Recommendations from an Ormax Star Image Pulse will help a celebrity in various areas of their work, such as project selection, personal branding, and endorsement choices.
Speaking about Ormax Star Image Pulse, Shailesh Kapoor, founder and CEO, Ormax Media, said, “In a world where a celebrity is surrounded by people who are always putting them on a pedestal - fans, followers, media, employees, industry colleagues – objectivity invariably gets compromised. The distance between the celebrity and the audience increases as the celebrity gets more famous and successful. To hear independent, objective voices, from outside this echo chamber, is a pressing need, which Ormax Star Image Pulse has been designed to fulfil, by acting as a bridge between the celebrity and their real audience."
Each Ormax Star Image Pulse project will be customised to the celebrity in question. At the start of the association, the Ormax team will meet the celebrity to discuss any specific focus areas or questions they are seeking clarity on, and customize the research design and the analytics accordingly.
Elaborating on the value of Ormax Star Image Pulse for celebrities, Kapoor said, “Ormax Star Image Pulse, or SIP, as we like to call it, is a truly objective tool to answer two questions for any celebrity: ‘What do my audience think of me? What do they want from me?’ Ormax SIP is an audience-based ‘systematic investment plan’ that a celebrity can opt for, towards building their own brand value, in all spheres of their professional life, towards greater recognition and financial gains."
Ormax Media plans to collaborate with celebrities and influencers, and with their talent agencies, to deploy the Ormax Star Image Pulse tool to unlock value for them.