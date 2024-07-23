Ormax Media forays into celebrity image consulting with Ormax Star Image Pulse

Elaborating on the value of Ormax Star Image Pulse for celebrities, Kapoor said, “Ormax Star Image Pulse, or SIP, as we like to call it, is a truly objective tool to answer two questions for any celebrity: ‘What do my audience think of me? What do they want from me?’ Ormax SIP is an audience-based ‘systematic investment plan’ that a celebrity can opt for, towards building their own brand value, in all spheres of their professional life, towards greater recognition and financial gains."