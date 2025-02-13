Ormax Media unveils brand lift measurement tool ‘Ormax Mpact’

Ormax Media has launched ‘Ormax Mpact’, a brand lift measurement tool designed to help marketers and advertisers evaluate and optimise the impact of their media campaigns, collaborations, and innovations.

As per Ormax Media’s estimates, more than 8,000 major brand partnerships, sponsorships, and collaborations are executed by brands and media agencies in India every year, in areas like sports, reality shows, digital collaborations, newspaper jackets, in-content product placement, brand-integrated ads for films and shows, roadblocks on TV, OOH & BTL innovations, etc. Ormax Mpact provides data-driven insights to help brands measure the impact of creative content and media platforms on key brand metrics.

Shailesh Kapoor, founder and CEO, Ormax Media, emphasised the importance of the tool, "We live in times when advertising is no longer restricted to traditional methods like a TV commercial or a print ad. Sponsorships, product integrations, influencer collaborations, branded content, etc. have emerged as new forms of advertising. This complexity demands that advertising effectiveness is measured with more precision than ever before, especially because unconventional forms of advertising come at a price premium. With Ormax Mpact, we are giving brands as well as platforms a structured, data-led approach to evaluate and refine their media strategies, ensuring that every campaign delivers maximum impact.”

Ormax Mpact offers two distinct approaches to isolate and measure the impact of a campaign, media innovation, or collaboration. In the audience vs. non-audience approach, the tool measures the influence of the specific media platform (TV channel, digital platform, publication, etc.) on the brand metrics, by comparing those exposed to it with those who aren’t. In the exposed vs. control approach, the tool evaluates the impact of a specific creative (TV commercial, print ad, digital ad, etc.) on the brand metrics, by comparing viewers who have seen the ad with those who haven’t.

Ormax Mpact is based on Ormax Media’s 16 years of research and analytics in the Indian media industry. The tool offers benchmarking support for interpreting research findings. Ormax Media's online research panel of over 300,000 media consumers across 1,500+ towns in India will be used for Ormax Mpact projects, enabling quick and cost-efficient campaign evaluations.

Speaking about the value proposition of Ormax Mpact, Keerat Grewal, head – business development (TV, streaming and brands), Ormax Media said: “Ormax Mpact enables brands to quantify the effectiveness of their media spends, ranging from an IPL sponsorship to a Shark Tank collaboration, to an integration with a big film like Pushpa 2, to a TV campaign with new ad creatives. Equally, it enables platforms, like TV channels, print publications, AVOD & social media platforms, or radio stations, to build learning and case studies on the effectiveness of the sponsorships and innovations sold by them, helping them craft and monetize such initiatives better in subsequent opportunities”.

A typical Ormax Mpact research is priced between Rs 2.5 lac and Rs 6.5 lac, depending on sample size of the research. Ormax Media has already built case studies and benchmarks across categories, and is targeting a wide array of brands, media agencies, and platforms as prospective users.