ORRA Fine Jewellery launches MS Dhoni signature edition collection

ORRA Fine Jewellery, a diamond company, announces the launch of a new exclusive collection- the MS Dhoni signature edition by Men of Platinum. This special range of jewellery pays homage to the journey of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the epitome of resilience and greatness, through finely crafted platinum pieces bringing alive his strength and endurance.

The collection features designed jewellery inspired by MS Dhoni’s remarkable journey. The limited-edition range includes Platinum Momentum Bracelet that symbolises his resilience, the Platinum Cube Fusion Bracelet with a dual-tone effect, the Platinum Harmony Chain, and the Platinum Grid Kada blending refined patterns with rose gold accents.

Crafted in platinum, a metal renowned for its enduring strength and pristine brilliance, this collection reflects the core values of MS Dhoni very well. What’s more is that each piece, from the collection, carries the legendary cricketer's iconic signature, embodying the steadfast determination and composure that define his legacy.

Speaking about the launch, Dipu Mehta, managing director of ORRA Fine Jewellery, said, "The MS Dhoni Signature Edition celebrates timeless values that the legendary cricketer has displayed throughout his career — resilience, strength, and authenticity. Just as platinum symbolises rarity and durability, this collection pays tribute to his greatness. We are thrilled to partner with MS Dhoni to bring this iconic range to our customers."

Expressing his thoughts on the collection, MS Dhoni said, "ORRA Fine Jewellery's new limited-edition collection is a true reflection of my philosophy of remaining true to one’s values while navigating life’s challenges. The strength and purity of platinum resonate deeply with me. Each piece is a reminder of the greatness that lies within all of us, and I am really impressed with how the brand crafted these beautiful pieces with incorporated all my inputs and personal preferences."

The MS Dhoni Signature Edition by Men of Platinum is now available at ORRA Fine Jewellery stores nationwide.