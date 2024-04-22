Orry & Chef Ranveer Brar launch Philips Airfryer Signature Series

Commenting on the new campaign, Pooja Baid, chief marketing officer, Versuni India Home Solutions (formerly known as Philips Domestic Appliances), said, “The Philips Signature Series Airfryer is our top-of-the-line Airfryer, boasting an impressive tech stack that includes Smart Sensing Technology, Rapid Air Technology, and Fat Removal Technology. With its captivating design and the endorsement of Chef Ranveer Brar, it's like having a personal chef right in your own kitchen. Teaming up with Orry and Chef Ranveer Brar for this launch was a bold decision, one that has proven to be nothing short of brilliant. As leaders in the category, this campaign marks our commitment to furthering the Airfryer revolution in the country”.