Orry says 'Axe Your Ex' in Tinder's V-Day campaign

On Valentine’s Day in India, Tinder is launching the "Move On with Tinder" campaign to support users after breakups. The campaign includes initiatives, collaborations, and interactive experiences to help singles move forward. Globally, Tinder is updating its Explore section with new titles like ‘Serious Dater’, ‘Binge Watcher’, and ‘New Friends’, allowing users to match based on shared interests and relationship goals.

Advertisment

Tinder has partnered with Blinkit in India to launch an interactive "Single Mode" slider on the delivery app’s homepage. Clicking the slider directs users to a "Moving On with Tinder" page, offering a step-by-step breakup recovery guide. The page suggests items like tissues and chocolates for emotional moments, scissors or lighters for discarding memories, hair color and jewelry for a makeover, and gym equipment for fitness. Each stage is linked to Blinkit’s quick-delivery products, aiming to help users move on with practical self-care.

Tinder has launched the "Axe Your Ex" campaign with influencer Orry. In the video, Orry encourages people to send Tinder photos with their exes to have them edited out, symbolizing a fresh start. The campaign promotes moving on with confidence and humor, using lines like “Don’t just be a liver, be a leaver!” and “They left you on read, but you deserve the red carpet!” Tinder aims to highlight self-growth and new connections.

Additionally, Tinder gave the streets of Mumbai a bold makeover by transforming a zebra crossing into a Griebra Crossing—where the stages of heartbreak met the streets. Featuring words like ‘Tanhaai’, ‘Take Me Back’, ‘Tantrums’, and ‘Tears’, this installation at Carter Road captured the emotional ups and downs of moving on. But here was the twist—as people stepped across the Griebra, they crossed over to the happy side! This playful activation served as a fun reminder that sometimes all it takes is one confident step forward to leave the past behind!

Tinder also hosted "The Move On Game", a pickleball event with Rackonnect on February 9. The event encouraged singles to make clear choices on and off the court while providing a social space to meet new people.

Tinder partnered with Gaysi Family to create an installation featuring testimonies from India’s queer community on dealing with heartbreak and moving on. The installation is part of Gaysi Family’s Opn Art House in Delhi on February 15-16. Visitors can read the testimonies and take part in activities like writing letters to exes. Opn Art House will showcase over 80 artists and include artworks, workshops, a bazaar, and live music.

“Tinder has always been about embracing new possibilities, and our Move On campaign is all about making the next chapter exciting. Whether it’s teaming up with Blinkit and Gaysi Family, sharing a fun moment with Orry, or diving into interactive experiences like Pickleball and Griebra, we want to remind singles that moving on can be fun, empowering, and freeing. We're also making it easier for singles to match with intention—globally, Tinder’s Explore section is expanding with new titles like ‘Serious Dater,’ ‘Binge Watcher,’ and ‘New Friends’, helping people connect over shared interests and relationship goals. Our mission is simple: to give singles the freedom to date on their own terms—whether it’s something serious, casual, or just new connections,” said Anukool Kumar, head of marketing at Tinder in India.