Oswaal Books’ new film urges parents to check smiles not scores

Oswaal Books has launched a new digital campaign titled Aaj Din Me Kitna Muskuraye? that highlights the emotional challenges students face during exam season. The film, narrated by actor, writer, and poet Piyush Mishra, urges parents to look beyond marks and check in on their children’s happiness.

The film focuses on the quiet pressures young students face—balancing parental expectations, peer comparisons, and performance anxiety—while trying to meet academic goals. It delivers a simple yet powerful message: While we check our children’s marks, let’s also remember to check their smiles.

Prashant Jain, CEO, Oswaal Books, said: “Every exam season, we see children preparing. But behind their determination lie emotions they don’t always share. This film reminds us that marks are just one part of a child’s journey. As parents, educators, and caregivers, let’s support not only their learning but their emotional well-being too. A confident and happy child performs better not just in one exam, but in life.”

Released ahead of Children’s Day, the campaign seeks to encourage parents, teachers, and caregivers to prioritise emotional wellness alongside academic performance. The initiative will run across digital and social media platforms, supported by community engagement activities that promote empathy and connection between parents and children during exam time.