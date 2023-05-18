Otrivin Breathe Clean and its agency partner GREY group India introduce pollution superhero - Aerowin

Aerowins’ stories in Tinkle will not only help kids to fight the sources of pollution but also turned them into agents of change by guiding adults on ways to eliminate air pollution.
Otrivin Breathe Clean with their agency partner GREY group India recognised the real sufferers of air pollution and gave them a platform to take matters into their own hands to combat air pollution through the launch of the superhero, Aerowin at Comic Con, India’s biggest celebration of pop-culture held in Delhi last year.
This year, Aerowin made her debut in Tinkle, India’s most popular children’s magazine. Aerowin helped the kids in the story to fight the sources of pollution. Aerowin also gave them the right guidance to advise adults on how they can help eliminate air pollution.
But Aerowin didn’t just stop there, she came to life and visited schools to meet with children. Aerowin conducted interactive conversations to guide children on how they can push the adults in their life to do their part against pollution. Like, carpool to work, plant a tree, get pollution checks done regularly, and not to burn garbage. Aerowin even empowered kids to form local clubs in their localities to help ensure adults were doing their part.
Bineet Jain, Pain & Respiratory Lead - Area Marketing ISC, Haleon, says “Otrivin’s Actions to Breathe Cleaner initiative aims to reduce the health impact of air pollution by providing easy to adopt actions that enable people to take control. The Pollution Superhero is one such part of the initiative to raise awareness and bring about impactful change.”
Vivek Bhambhani, sr. executive creative director, Grey Group, says, “Kids are the future and it’s unfair that they have to suffer because of us. This Idea of Aerowin is designed to help kids realise that and also educate and empower them on the right ways to stop pollution around them.”