OTTplay’s premier quirky campaign - ‘Maze Karo Multiply’ woos audiences across India

Short format campaign ad released on its digital properties.
OTTplay, India’s first ever AI-based OTT recommendation and content discovery platform has announced the launch of its ‘Maze Karo Multiply’ campaign, introducing a one-of-its-kind proposition for the fast-growing OTT audience in India. The campaign takes inspiration from the power of content in bringing together and connecting people hailing from different cultures, backgrounds and demographics. The video ad focuses on the blockbuster content library, which includes availability of 20,000+ shows and movies on OTTplay platform, coining the ‘Har Din Kucch Naya Dekho’ catchphrase.
Talking about the #MazeKaroMultiply campaign, Avinash Mudaliar, co-founder and CEO, OTTplay said, “We are delighted to announce the launch of our inaugural ad campaign, as we introduce the brand’s ‘Maze Karo Multiply’ positioning to OTT audiences across India in a quirky way. As category-creators, we strive to provide an exceptionally personalised viewing experience to our subscribers, by enabling audiences to consume relevant content from across genres, languages and platforms. Further, our extensive content library provides subscribers with world-class movies, web series and shows to consume basis their distinctive moods.”
OTTplay has introduced 5 curated subscription packs for the OTT audiences, from the ‘Power Play Pack’, which includes all 12 OTTs in one pack to the ‘Jhakaas Pack’ that offers ‘masaaledaar’ blockbuster Bollywood content. The other subscription packages include ‘Simply South Pack’ offering curated regional content from, whereas the ‘Chota Pataka Pack’ and ‘Totally Sorted Pack’ brings together an assorted mix of Premium OTT platforms. With these packs starting at Rs. 50 per month, the nominal pricing provides access to around 65,000 titles, which are currently available to stream on the OTTplay platform with ultra HD streaming quality.