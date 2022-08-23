OTTplay’s premier quirky campaign - ‘Maze Karo Multiply’ woos audiences across India

OTTplay has introduced 5 curated subscription packs for the OTT audiences, from the ‘Power Play Pack’, which includes all 12 OTTs in one pack to the ‘Jhakaas Pack’ that offers ‘masaaledaar’ blockbuster Bollywood content. The other subscription packages include ‘Simply South Pack’ offering curated regional content from, whereas the ‘Chota Pataka Pack’ and ‘Totally Sorted Pack’ brings together an assorted mix of Premium OTT platforms. With these packs starting at Rs. 50 per month, the nominal pricing provides access to around 65,000 titles, which are currently available to stream on the OTTplay platform with ultra HD streaming quality.