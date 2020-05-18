Our freedom or theirs? Why not both - asks WWF's ad film

Mohanty informs us that the brief was centered on co-existence, since WWF stands for conservation primarily and a large part of their message is about sustainability and coexistence. "The WWF is basically concerned with anything that is pro-planet and in these times, when there is a human-animal conflict increasing by the day because of decreasing natural habitat and increasing population (think of the story of a leopard encroaching into an apartment in Mumbai.) The insight we saw during the lockdown was that with mankind confined to their homes, wildlife is fearlessly roaming the streets. The message we wanted to convey is that its not us OR them. Its us AND them," he says.