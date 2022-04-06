“Our promise of freshness is also a pain point for us”: Santosh Hegde, Licious

“Our biggest USP can also be a pain point for us. We are committed to ensuring that the consumers receive fresh meat. We are in complete control of the value chain - from where the meat is sourced until it reaches the consumers’ home. We store the products at minus 4 degrees celsius. We ensure that when it is out for delivery, the bags that it is stored in, are insulated. At retail stores, we ensure that the packages themselves are vacuum sealed,” Hegde says.