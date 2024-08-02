By afaqs! news bureau
Advertising

Outbrain merges with Teads to create an independent end-to-end advertising platform

Upon closing of the transaction, David Kostman will serve as CEO of the combined company.

Outbrain, a technology platform renowned for enhancing business results through engagement, has announced a definitive agreement to acquire Teads, a video advertising platform.

This strategic merger will bring together two prominent names in digital advertising to offer a complete, omnichannel advertising solution for the open internet. By combining Outbrain’s advanced AI-driven performance technology with Teads' top-tier video and branding solutions, the transaction will integrate their complementary strengths into a unified, full-funnel solution for advertisers.

The combination establishes an open internet advertising platform, differentiated by its ability to drive outcomes for awareness, consideration, and performance objectives — throughout the entire consumer journey from CTV to web and mobile apps.

Outbrain will acquire Teads in a $1 billion transaction, consisting of $725 million upfront cash and $25 million deferred cash, 35 million shares of common stock of Outbrain, and $105 million of convertible preferred equity.

The company will connect a combined 20,000 direct advertisers with 10,000 premium media properties consisting of 80% direct supply. Together, the company will reach over 2 billion consumers across 50+ markets.

Upon closing of the transaction, David Kostman will serve as CEO of the combined company, with current Teads co-CEOs, Bertrand Quesada and Jeremy Arditi, serving as co-presidents. Asaf Porat will serve as COO, leading the integration of the two companies. Altice will appoint 2 board members (1 non-affiliated) in addition to Outbrain’s existing 8.

Have news to share? Write to us atnewsteam@afaqs.com
OutbrainTeads