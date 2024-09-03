Outdoor Advertising Professionals rebrands itself to OAP Mediatech

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Outdoor Advertising Professionals, recognised as OAP, announces its rebranding to OAP Mediatech, reflecting its evolution into a comprehensive media solutions provider.
OAP Meditech appoints Yash Punjabi as business director to lead its planning, and strategy team for ATL Media. Yash brings a wealth of experience from GroupM and OMD. Vipul Mehta has joined very recently as head buying and operations. Vipul is a veteran having multimedia experience at Dentsu, Zenith Optimedia and Graphene before joining OAP Mediatech.
The rebranding to OAP Mediatech aligns with the company's enhanced focus on leveraging technology, data, and research to offer a wider range of services beyond traditional OOH media. This strategic shift underscores the company’s dedication to innovation and its commitment to understanding and influencing consumer behavior across various media platforms.
Speaking of the announcement, Abhijit Sengupta, CEO, said “OAP was launched as an OOH specialist agency. Over time, we expanded our services beyond OOH, incorporating research, data, and technology. Our new name, OAP Mediatech, reflects our broader capabilities and commitment to connecting clients with a variety of services across different platforms.”
He further added, “post pandemic in a short span of time, we've launched many new services like ProLocator for OOH, a location intelligence planning tool, and now are working on attribution and reverse targeting. We're also conducting large-scale EEG studies for AIS (Attention Impact Score) and have deployed ProVisualiser, a survey tool using advanced computer vision technology.
Now it is offering mainline media planning and buying for TV, Print, Radio, and OTT.