Oven Story brings childhood memories to life with Kiddy Pizzas

Oven Story, from the house of Rebel Foods, an internet restaurant company, is celebrating Children’s Day with the launch of its limited-edition Kiddy Pizzas – a campaign designed to break the clutter and capture the hearts of both adults and kids alike.

Available across 140 kitchens in 7 major cities such as Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, and Delhi-NCR, this range of pizzas is designed to spark joy and rekindle childhood memories. From November 8 to November 14, customers can order these pizzas available in shapes like Duck, Star, and Unicorn – all customisable at no extra cost.

This Time to Be Kids Again campaign goes beyond the pizzas, offering a full nostalgia experience. Each order includes a lollipop with a QR Code and the message, “It’s Time to Be Kids Again,” inviting customers to explore more memories. Additionally, every Kiddy Pizza comes with a nostalgic kit featuring paper and step-by-step instructions to fold classic shapes like a boat, aeroplane, and dog, bringing back cherished moments from childhood.

Nishant Kedia, Chief Marketing Officer at Rebel Foods said, "At Oven Story, we wanted to create something that resonates with everyone who yearns to relive the joy of being a child. The idea for Kiddy Pizzas came from a desire to make mealtime a moment of fun and play, not just for kids, but for the kid in all of us. With Children’s Day around the corner, we thought it was the perfect time to launch a campaign that encourages everyone to take a little break from the ordinary and reconnect with their playful side. Our brand is all about creating delightful experiences, and we hope these Kiddy Pizzas bring smiles to our customers, one slice at a time."

The campaign has been captured in a video and launched on YouTube. The creatives will be distributed across various platforms, including Instagram, X. The limited-edition Kiddy Pizzas are now available on the Oven Story app and website till November 14.