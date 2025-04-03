Oven Story turns pizza boxes into a six-hitting challenge

Oven Story has partnered with Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma for the IPL season. The brand has launched 2X Cheesy Pizzas and introduced cricket-themed packaging. The packaging allows customers to play a mini cricket game, where hitting six sixes can win them free pizzas for a year.

In an Instagram video, Abhishek gears up to smash six sixes, only to find himself playing on the cricket-themed pizza box instead.

Nishant Kedia, chief marketing officer at Rebel Foods said, "At Oven Story, we believe that great food should come with great experiences. With our 2X Cheesy Pizzas and interactive packaging, we’re making sure cricket fans have something extra to cheer for this IPL season. And the chance to win free pizzas for a year? That’s just the cherry on top!"

Cricketer Abhishek Sharma said, "IPL is all about high-energy moments, big hits, and non-stop excitement—just like Oven Story’s pizzas! I love how this campaign brings cricket and food together in such a fun and interactive way. Can’t wait to see fans take on the six sixes challenge!"

Oven Story has launched a contest where participants must record themselves hitting six sixes in a row, post the video on Instagram, and tag OvenStoryPizza. Winners will receive free pizzas for a year. The campaign includes cricket-themed packaging as part of Oven Story’s IPL 2025 promotion.