Oxyglow Herbals awards India and cross border e-commerce mandate to Evolve Digitas

The agency will contribute to the e-commerce enterprise’s expansion plans across various marketplaces including Amazon and Flipkart.
Evolve Digitas has won the integrated e - commerce mandate for Oxyglow Herbals which is India’s leading manufacturer of natural beauty products. The account will be managed by agency’s NCR Office and the mandate includes high velocity e-commerce content operations for the beauty brand and the agency will use creative and other media tools to enhance the brand’s footprint right from the initial stage. This will include product listings, marketplace management and more.
Commenting on this association, Rachit Gupta, managing director, Oxyglow Herbals said-“ We are confident that Evolve Digitas is the perfect partner considering their sharp data led approach that will help us bring our initiative & beauty products to a wider audience. Evolve Digitas was highly recommended to us, and to our delight, in a very short period, we have discovered exactly why! Their strategic thinking, experience, speed-to-market products, and efficiencies have completely impressed us. We are pleased to work closely with Evolve Digitas”.
Speaking on the account win, Aparna Gupta, managing director, Evolve Digitas said, “We expect to meet and exceed the mandate entrusted to us by Oxyglow Herbals and strive to make brands valuable to the world. One of our biggest strength is making luxury and beauty brands more robust and will also help to upscale its business. We are looking forward to using our capability of integrating data, creativity and technology to support Oxyglow Herbals to achieve their business and brand goals”.
