Oxyglow Herbals awards India and cross border e-commerce mandate to Evolve Digitas

Speaking on the account win, Aparna Gupta, managing director, Evolve Digitas said, “We expect to meet and exceed the mandate entrusted to us by Oxyglow Herbals and strive to make brands valuable to the world. One of our biggest strength is making luxury and beauty brands more robust and will also help to upscale its business. We are looking forward to using our capability of integrating data, creativity and technology to support Oxyglow Herbals to achieve their business and brand goals”.