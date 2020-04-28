OYO attempts to create safe online space with new campaign

The ad highlights harassment women face online, especially on the brand's social media channels, and demonstrates appropriate responses.
'Social media is full of beautiful people, and some not so beautiful trolls', reads the description on OYO's new YouTube video. This is the theme of the ad film - creating a safe online space for women. This might be a tall order, considering the amount of harassment that women tend to face in the cyberspace on a daily basis. But in cases like these, it's the effort that counts.
The ad plays out from the point of view of a male Instagram user, who's aimlessly scrolling through the platform. He lands up on OYO's Instagram page, which happens to feature photographs of female models and influencers in picturesque locations. Throughout the ad, the user continues to post unsavoury comments on various photos and at the end, we see that they're inspired by real comments posted on OYO's various social media channels.
The second half of the video features OYO's team calling out these harassers, suggesting that they could post polite responses, instead. Interestingly, a commentator points out that the identities of the harassers hasn't been protected. This could possibly be an attempt to hold people more accountable for their actions online.
In the video, OYO admits that it all began as a Women's Day initiative, but has now led to a change in policy within the organisation. Instead of responding to harassers as a one-off activity, OYO claims that it is now going to undertake this activity on a daily basis. The video also claims that the activity led to an improvement in behaviour on OYO's social media channels. Some users, in fact, deleted their comments, and the company saw a 42 per cent drop in negative sentiment towards the brand over a period of 11 days.
This is the first of OYO's communication, in a while, that isn't related to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Talking about how the role of a marketer has changed in these difficult times, Mayur Hola, head of global brand, OYO Hotels & Homes, said, in a recent interview, that marketers should now be focusing on cementing relations with consumers. “Brand thinking in times of COVID-19 should focus on the health of the brand. And I don’t think brands should be focusing on moment marketing at all for now,” he signs off.