OYO bats for hockey with a 45 per cent flat coupon discount

The hotel chain is supporting the national hockey team as it plays Olympic champs Argentina.
OYO, a hotel chain is batting for hockey. It published an ad in today's (16 April) Hindustan Times where it offered a flat 45 per cent off for a "safe and sanitised room" if you apply the coupon code "HOCKEY" on its app.
"While India ODs on cricket, other sports will stay buried..." read the caption on OYO's Twitter post and it went on to say, "Use coupon code HOCKEY for 45% off. Hockey because Team India beat Argentina twice in Argentina. Hopefully, we remember Hockey a bit more now."
While the Indian Premier League is being played across secure bio bubbles in India, the country's hockey team is in Argentina playing Olympic champions Argentina.