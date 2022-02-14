OYO celebrates Valentine’s Day with the love story of the most unloved Monday

Mayur Hola, head of global brand, OYO, said, “Valentine's Day sees love pour forth from every nook and cranny. In a sea of love, how does a brand like OYO own love? February 14, 2022 came gift wrapped with an idea. Valentine’s Day falls on Monday, the most unloved one ever. And, if an unloved Monday can #LetLoveIn, we can all make some time to spend with our families, friends, partners and, indeed, ourselves. Yes, even on a Monday. This message applies to everyone, everywhere, and as such, we are running with it globally. Hopefully, our message of optimism rings true for you as well.”