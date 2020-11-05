OYO focuses on its contactless check-in service in new spot

Speaking on the initiative, Shreerang Godbole, SVP and chief service officer, OYO Hotels & Homes, said, “In the past couple of months, we’re seeing travel coming back across geographies. For us, this means strengthening our efforts to provide a safe and secure experience for all our guests, partners and employees. Traditionally, the hospitality industry involves a lot of human contact. However, given the current reality, digitisation of physical processes is not just an option or add-on, it's a necessity.”

“The insight behind this campaign was to simplify processes and eliminate steps that can be carried out in a socially distanced manner. We, therefore, mapped the entire customer journey, right from the moment the guest walks through our doors and digitised maximum processes, considerably reducing the need for physical contact. We enabled technology where we could, encouraging digital payments, making the app and website booking process simpler by enabling a three-click process, launched SBYE to give peace of mind to guests and now, we’re offering ‘Contactless Check-in’. We’re confident that with our efforts to ensure their safety, guests will have a pleasant experience while staying in an OYO hotel.”