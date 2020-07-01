OYO highlights ‘Sanitised Stays’ in new digital spot

He adds, “Here’s the bigger picture for us, however, and the role we play in it. India is damned if it sits at home, doomed if it steps outside. In these circumstances, our priority has to be to help each other. We help thousands of our partners open up, deep clean and sanitise. They help thousands of allied businesses that supply and service them get back up and running. Add up the workforce that comes back to work in all of these businesses and you’re talking hundreds of thousands of people. Most importantly, we all come together to take care of our guests who need to get their life back on track. Our guests in turn help all of us and our employees by allowing us to host them. We wanted to be optimistic and not antiseptic in our messaging. We are all nirbhar (dependent) on each other to be atmanirbhar (independent). It is only then that India will rise again. Fir Badhega India!”