OYO highlights ‘Sanitised Stays’ in new digital spot

OYO has launched its digital campaign - Fir Badhega India across social media including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and OTT.
OYO just rolled out its month-long campaign - ‘Fir Badhega India’ dedicated to Indians, as they gear up to move forward. The campaign aims to build trust towards OYO as it goes onto highlight OYO’s ‘Sanitised Stays’ initiative, under which the hotel chain has taken measures to maintain hygiene, cleanliness, and minimal-touch standard operating procedures to welcome guests safely.
The ‘Fir Badhega India’ film features an old shopkeeper or chaiwala (represents small businesses) who struggles to open the shutter of his little shop after months of lockdown. Soon, a young passerby takes a minute out of his own schedule to help the old shopkeeper lift the shutter once again. They exchanged pleasantries and without wasting another second, the good samaritan rushes off to work.
Throughout, the film showcases health and safety precautions practiced by both the protagonists. There are also glimpses of OYO’s minimal touch experiences observed by the young staff executive, including temperature checks on entering the hotel, opening the door using his shoulder, the use of protective equipment such as masks and gloves, placement of hand sanitisers at high touchpoints and mention of OYO’s 10-step room sanitisation process.
The campaign has been conceptualised by OYO’s in-house brand team, produced by K Silent films and directed by Anand Karir. The music for this film has been composed by Hanif Shaikh and sung by a Kashmiri folk singer - Noor Mohammed accompanied by a Rubab, an Afghan musical instrument that he plays himself.
The theme of the music is centered around welcoming brighter times ahead, beautifully interpreted by the folk singer as ‘spring arriving in the valley’. The film is currently LIVE across OYO’s digital platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and OTT platforms. OYO will release the campaign on all its organic and paid channels and make it visible to its partner and consumer network.
Commenting on the purpose of the campaign, Mayur Hola, head of global brand - OYO Hotels and Homes said, “Living responsibly, maintaining adequate distance, offering safe, sanitised experiences is par for the course today. It is the responsibility of each individual and business. OYO and our hotel partners will make sure we offer exactly that for our guests.”
He adds, “Here’s the bigger picture for us, however, and the role we play in it. India is damned if it sits at home, doomed if it steps outside. In these circumstances, our priority has to be to help each other. We help thousands of our partners open up, deep clean and sanitise. They help thousands of allied businesses that supply and service them get back up and running. Add up the workforce that comes back to work in all of these businesses and you’re talking hundreds of thousands of people. Most importantly, we all come together to take care of our guests who need to get their life back on track. Our guests in turn help all of us and our employees by allowing us to host them. We wanted to be optimistic and not antiseptic in our messaging. We are all nirbhar (dependent) on each other to be atmanirbhar (independent). It is only then that India will rise again. Fir Badhega India!”