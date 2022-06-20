OYO launches its summer break campaign

Mayur Hola, SVP & head of global brand - OYO said, “Kids have been stuck at home for the majority of the past two years. Summer vacations are all about playtime for kids. Not so much for parents though. They’re on edge, juggling between zoom calls and impatient children who are dying to head out. That’s why our latest campaign shares a friendly reminder with parents; take a trip as much for yourselves, as for the kids. From Assi Reach Gaye to now, our effort has been to widen the pool of people who consider an OYO, when looking to take a break right next door or in a land far far away. And it’s leading to some super cute output.”