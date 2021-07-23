OYO wants you to scan India’s Olympic itinerary right into your smartphone's calendar

The QR code in its print ad is your ready reckoner for the Olympic Games.
Leading hotel chain OYO’s new print ad is a handy ready reckoner for India’s Olympic itinerary.
Notice the QR code in the ad, just scan it and see the date and time of all the games where Indian athletes play synced to your smartphone calendar. It’s much better than those Zoom meeting reminders.
“We thought of some clever names for this calendar. But, it’s best to keep things simple. So, here’s all you need, to keep track of India at the Tokyo 2020 Games. Scan the QR code, it syncs the nation’s competition schedule with your calendar. That’s it. Now, if you want a quiet space to cheer our champions on, just get the OYO app and hit book. Simple” reads the copy.
The best part of the print ad are the strikes against the calendar names. They are similar to how agencies name their files each time the client rejects an idea.