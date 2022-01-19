Oyo's "assi reach gaye" reaches hearts; promotes nearby stays in endearing way

A little boy’s pestering question urges his parents to take a break during a long drive and book an Oyo.
What are the fondest memories from childhood family trips? The sightseeing trips? The soft hotel beds? The endless playtime? But along with these fond memories are the not-so happy ones- of annoying relatives, tired grandparents and most importantly, bored kids! They would keep nagging the parents all through the journey- “Can I eat this?”, “I want to pee.” “He’s not sharing his toy.” and the most frequent one, “When will we reach?”
These kids have now been stuck at home for the last two years, courtesy the pandemic. And between the online classes and virtual birthday parties, it is getting quite unbearable for them. Now imagine taking these kids on a road trip and expecting them to sit still for endless hours. Oyo, in a hilarious campaign, has portrayed exactly how it goes. What’s more, they are even introducing us to Engjabi with the cute phrase “Assi Reach Gaye?”
The ad shows a family driving away for a holiday. The child sitting at the back gets fidgety and impatient. Hitting, biting and making a mess at the back, he keeps asking his parents “Assi Reach Gaye?” every few minutes. At one point the mother anxiously looks at the navigation board to see that 8 more hours of the journey are left. Tired with the pestering, the mother checks her phone to find an Oyo nearby to halt along the way.
Through the campaign Oyo suggests that this is another problem that the brand can solve- a time-out in the middle of a long drive. While it has always been seen as a service at the final destination, with this ad it shows that it can take care of the needs along the way as well. This further stresses its proposition that one will find an Oyo even in the middle of nowhere.
These nearby stays make more sense in the pandemic time when people are a bit sceptical to travel due to the fear of the virus. People can easily book a short stay nearby for a short weekend. This ad reassures its patrons that wherever they go they will find an Oyo nearby for their accommodation needs.
While the ad features Bollywood actress Gul Panag, it is the little boy who steals the show. He brings in the cute quotient and reminds us of another cute sardar boy -the one from the Maruti Suzuki ad who says “Petrol khatam hi nahi hunda”.
