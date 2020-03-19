OYO's ad spot picks up on students' need for 'social distancing'...

He goes on to say that this is a common problem with companies that are trying to scale up. They inevitably end up facing logistical and infrastructural challenges. "We’re not your usual travel and hospitality brand. Tourism is just one part of what we do. Our speciality is offering non-home stays. There are many OYOs that you can see in different corners of different cities, but the truth is that these stay options may not be suitable for tourists. The large part of the reason we’re used is because people travel and work. Sometimes, you need (to take) time out, you need to crash somewhere for a night, you need to study… I don’t necessarily think it’s a problem, but the fact that it's not communicated clearly is a problem that we need to address. We have nearly 8,000 buildings spread across 400 cities. It's unrealistic to expect all of these buildings to cater to the needs of the tourists who take to social media to complain," Hola says.