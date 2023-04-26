P G Aditiya, Guneet Monga and Mangesh Rane appointed as Jury Chairs for ABBY One Show 2023

Guneet produced THE ELEPHANT WHISPERERS which won the Academy Awards 2023 for the Best Documentary Short Film category.

She has produced close to 30 feature films, that include the ground-breaking THE LUNCHBOX (2013), MONSOON SHOOTOUT (2013), MASAAN (2015), and GANGS OF WASSEYPUR (2012), all of which received critical acclaim at prestigious international festivals such as Cannes, TIFF, and Sundance.