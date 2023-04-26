P G Aditiya, Guneet Monga and Mangesh Rane appointed as Jury Chairs for ABBY One Show 2023

The Abby Awards will be held on the 24th, 25th, and 26th of May during Goafest 2023.
P G Aditiya, the co-founder and CCO of Talented, Guneet Monga, founder of Sikhya Entertainment and Mangesh Rane, founder and creative Director, Open Strategy and Design, join as Jury Chair for AV Cinema, TV, Digital OTT Category, Jury Chair of Video Craft, and Jury Chair of Out of Home and Ambient category respectively, at The ABBY One Show Awards 2023.
P G Aditiya, joins the Abby One Show Jury to chair the AV Cinema, TV, Digital OTT Category (above 1 min), Aditiya was the CCO of Dentsu Webchutney until February 2022.
This is the first time an India based firm won the highest number of Lions, including a Titanium Lion, Three Grand Prix, One Gold Lion, Four Silver Lions and Three Bronze Lions. This stellar campaign was created by Dentsu Webchutney where Aditiya worked earlier.
Over the years, apart from Cannes Lions,he's helped lift India's credentials internationally at The One Show and Spikes Asia - through campaigns such as Swiggy's Voice of Hunger, Swiggy Instamart's The Better Half Cookbook and Flipkart's Hagglebot.
PG says “I am thrilled to watch, critique and recognise the best work from film which is such a team sport with an equally incredible team of jurors at this year's ABBY One Show awards.”
Guneet is the founder of Sikhya Entertainment, a Mumbai-based production house. She is an Academy Award winner and BAFTA nominee, and amongst the first producers from India to be invited to the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences
Guneet produced THE ELEPHANT WHISPERERS which won the Academy Awards 2023 for the Best Documentary Short Film category.
She has produced close to 30 feature films, that include the ground-breaking THE LUNCHBOX (2013), MONSOON SHOOTOUT (2013), MASAAN (2015), and GANGS OF WASSEYPUR (2012), all of which received critical acclaim at prestigious international festivals such as Cannes, TIFF, and Sundance.
Guneet was one of the executive producers behind the documentary short film PERIOD. END OF SENTENCE, which won an Academy Award in 2019. She is a recipient of the prestigious French Honour "Chevalier of the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres". In 2019, the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation awarded her the prestigious Sloan Science and Film grant.
Guneet says “I am happy to be associated with Abby One Show Awards Jury of Video Craft. I am sure with so much talent in India we can hope to raise the bar of excellence.”
She has been featured in Variety's International Women's Impact Report of 2018 for being a change-maker in the Indian film industry.
Mangesh Rane, founder and creative director, Open Strategy and Design has been appointed in the Abby One Show Award Jury to chair the Out of Home and Ambient category
Mangesh has spent 30 years in advertising and design, working at companies such as Enterprise, Trikaya Grey, Rediffusion DY&R, and Lemon Euro RSCG.
He co-founded Gallerie, one of India's most prestigious art and culture magazines. He has been awarded Designer of the Year for three consecutive years and has also won and judged numerous national and international awards. Throughout his career, he has contributed to the success of brands such as Louis Phillipe, Shoppers Stop, Cadbury, Taj Hotels, and UB Group.
Mangesh was earlier executive creative director at Contract Advertising. he has assisted major Indian conglomerates such as Adani Group and Reliance in harnessing the power of design, as well as launching global challenger brands like Unsaid and ALTR.
Mangesh says “Abby is a grand celebration of not just what we have done, but what we want to become.”
