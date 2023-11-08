P Mark Mustard Oil launches a new ad with Boman Irani and Neena Gupta

The film shows the duo as neighbours, bonding over fond memories of their favourite dishes prepared using P Mark mustard oil.
P Mark Mustard Oil has collaborated with Boman Irani and Neena Gupta. The celebrity duo was recently spotted in the film Uunchai.
Boman Irani has been associated with the brand for a very long time, playing a variety of roles including a departmental store shopper, a quirky tabla ustad, an out-of-control boxing coach, a bungling chef and an incompetent language translator. This time he is joined by Neena who plays an irritable neighbour.
The film has been broadcasted on a wide range of news and general entertainment channels. It was shot in the old Khoja Bungalow, a popular filmmakers’ location at Versova in Mumbai.
Speaking about his association with the brand, Irani said, “As the brand ambassador, I am gratified by the variety of characters that I have had the opportunity to play over the years. It’s challenging, especially when one is representing such a vibrant brand.”
Vivek Puri, managing director, Puri Oil Mills (the makers of P Mark Mustard Oil) said, “The idea for this ad actually came from our loyal customers – spanning generations – who have been using the brand for nine decades. Reaching out to these customers via research studies and focus group discussions, we often asked them what they liked about P Mark Mustard Oil. Echoing the feelings expressed by our customers, we developed the proposition for the new campaign – Kuch Tho Baat Hai Iss Tel Mein (there is something special about this oil).”
Umesh Verma, GM – marketing and communications, Puri Oil Mills, commented, “The choice of Ms Neena Gupta was a well thought out strategic decision based on multiple parameters. First of all, she suited the script that had been developed for the new ad film. Secondly, her recent roles in many popular OTT series have increased her fan following among young generation viewers who constitute an important customer segment for the brand.”
Neena added, “Since this was an edible oil ad, I had expected the standard cooking, serving, dining table and happy family kind of scenes. But the story was really offbeat – it pivots seamlessly from edgy squabbling to intense emotion in a matter of seconds. In doing so, the film gave me an opportunity to showcase diverse facets of my acting capabilities.”
Credits-
Director: Kayoze Irani
Production Designers: Taanumanshyaa Bhanndari and Yohan Khatao
DOP: Satchith Paulose