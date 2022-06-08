PAD Integrated Marketing and Communication bags the creative & digital mandate for Centuary Mattresses

The mandate includes the overall strategy, planning and creative content required for digital and offline for the brand.
PAD Integrated Marketing and Communications wins the digital and creative mandate for Centuary Mattresses. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be looked after by the agency’s Hyderabad team. The mandate includes the overall strategy, planning and creative content requirements across online and offline platforms digital for the brand.
Headquartered in Hyderabad, India; Centuary has 3 manufacturing plants spread across a combined plant area of 500,000 sq ft, with a total capacity to reach more than 600,000 homes. Centuary makes all its mattresses and major components such as coir, foam, spring, etc., in-house. It also has an extensive distribution network and retail footprint across India with a presence across 18 states; and has more than 3,800 retailers and close to 400 exclusive brand stores across the country.
Uttam Malani, executive director of Centuary Fibre Plates said, “Our collaboration with the PAD team will undoubtedly help us in organizing and scaling our digital content ecosystem. For a mattress company, content is critical not only for brand awareness and legitimacy, but also for commercial growth. We look forward to creating some relevant and meaningful content at scale."
"We are ecstatic with the possibility to associate with India’s leading and fastest-growing mattress brand - Centuary group on their upward journey, said Vivek Reddy, Co-founder and Creative Director of PAD. Centuary, is touching millions of lives each day and it connects absolutely well with our brand ethos, where we trust people are the essence. I believe, that mattress as a category has loads to provide in terms of products, and coming into this area offers us a big possibility to exhibit them in an innovative manner each in terms of content and visuals. With our growing experience and expertise in content across channels, formats, languages, and geographies, we believe we can assist Centuary Mattresses to develop globally as well.”