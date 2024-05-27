Page Industries priortises growth strategy for Jockey Juniors in India with new campaign launch

Commenting on the growth of the category, Nihal Rajan, chief marketing officer, Page Industries, said, “The Juniors category has been a focal point for us since 2018 and given the growth rate we have witnessed in the category, we would like to double down on our efforts to promote its offerings. The majority of the sales currently come from the metro cities across the country, and we are confident that the category will continue to grow as parents look for stylish, comfortable, and quality clothing options for their children.”