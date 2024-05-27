Page Industries priortises growth strategy for Jockey Juniors in India with new campaign launch

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Page Industries, the exclusive licensee of JOCKEY International Inc., is focusing on the growth of the Jockey Juniors category in India for the financial year 2024. This development is in line with Jockey's continued commitment to evolving its product portfolio and catering to the diverse needs of the consumers. With a range of innerwear and outerwear for boys and girls aged between 3 to 12 years, Jockey Juniors aims to redefine comfort and style for the younger generation.
The kids wear market in India is projected to expand rapidly with the largest segments including t-shirts/shirts, and bottom wear. Jockey Juniors aims to become a one-stop shop for parents searching for breathable, cozy, and comfortable children's clothing and is diversified with full year, summer, and winter products.
Commenting on the growth of the category, Nihal Rajan, chief marketing officer, Page Industries, said, “The Juniors category has been a focal point for us since 2018 and given the growth rate we have witnessed in the category, we would like to double down on our efforts to promote its offerings. The majority of the sales currently come from the metro cities across the country, and we are confident that the category will continue to grow as parents look for stylish, comfortable, and quality clothing options for their children.”
Jockey Juniors’ proposition is reflected through its commitment to quality, comfort, and variety, positioning itself as a front runner in the market. The collection offers an array of innerwear and outerwear for kids, ensuring they feel comfortable, confident, and stylish. From playful polos and t-shirts to cozy leggings, track pants, jackets, and hoodies, it features fun and quirky designs in a variety of colours.
Through initiatives like the latest TVC currently on air, the outdoor campaign and Jockey Juniors Color Splash event, Jockey is engaging with its audience, bringing the brand closer to its target group and highlighting the fun and vibrant spirit of Jockey Juniors' offerings.
This playful and adventurous attitude of kids is also being celebrated in the brand’s recent film featuring key innerwear and outerwear styles by Jockey Juniors.