Paisabazaar launches new brand film 'Aawaaz' featuring RJ Naved

The film highlights ‘Paison Se Badhkar’ philosophy, underscoring the brand's promise to stand by its consumers as a financial companion.
Paisabazaar has announced the launch of its new brand film Aawaaz under its 'Paison Se Badhkar’ brand philosophy.
Aawaaz features RJ Naved, who goes on an exciting road trip with a group of visually impaired children across the scenic and winding roads of Munnar, showing them the beautiful scenes through his voice.
The film highlights Paisabazaar's ‘Paison Se Badhkar’ philosophy, underscoring the brand's promise to stand by its consumers as a financial companion and play a small part in helping them fulfill their dreams and aspirations. The film will be amplified across all digital platforms.
Commenting on the film, Sachin Vashistha, chief marketing officer, Paisabazaar, said, “At Paisabazaar, we firmly believe that customers are the reason we exist and hence, the brand's relationship with them is beyond just a transaction. Conversations with millions of consumers over the years have given us numerous insights into how loans can change lives and help fulfill aspirations and life goals. Aawaaz beautifully and very subtly captures our brand philosophy with our trademark emotive storytelling.”
RJ Naved added, "I wasn't playing a character; I was Naved. It was liberating to be able to express myself authentically. This film allowed me to connect with people in a way that goes beyond a scripted role. Paisabazaar has given me an opportunity to be a part of something truly special. This isn't just a film, it's a reflection of real-life struggles, triumphs, and the human spirit. I am confident that the audience will find the story as touching as I did, and it will leave a lasting impression on their hearts."