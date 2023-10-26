Paisabazaar launches new campaign featuring Tusshar Kapoor, Dino Morea and Zayed Khan

The brand has released three films with the actors, offering refreshing twist and nostalgia.
Paisabazaar has launched its new campaign ‘Even Celebs Need It!’. It highlights the unpredictability of life and the fact that the need for loan can arise anytime and for anyone, including celebrities. Using its signature playful and humorous tone, the latest campaign puts these actors in unimaginable situations in each brand film.
The ad films add a layer of nostalgia using the actors’ memorable characters and personality traits, invoking a sense of familiarity, and at the same time, educating people to check credit score regularly to be eligible for the best loan offers.
The campaign idea and scripts have been developed by Paisabazaar’s brand team and the production has been handled by Zulu Films.
Commenting on the campaign, Sachin Vashishtha, chief marketing officer, Paisabazaar, said, “The need for a loan can arise for anyone at any time. This basic insight served as the foundation for the campaign. To emphasize this, we have used celebrities to spread the key message - Anyone may need a loan, even celebrities. And to get a loan, tracking and building your credit score is a healthy habit. We are delighted to have partnered with three fabulous actors, Tusshar, Dino, and Zayed, who have been a sport and done a wonderful job.”