Palak Tiwari joins Shilpa Shetty in Mamaearth’s new ad campaign

Mamaearth, a personal care brand, announced the addition of Palak Tiwari as the newest face of the brand. She joins Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who continues her longstanding association with Mamaearth, advocating the goodness of natural ingredients in skincare.

Advertisment

The announcement comes in the form of a TV campaign in which both Palak and Shilpa come together to endorse Mamaearth’s Ubtan Face Wash, emphasising the time-honoured benefits of Ubtan in daily skincare for the ultimate glow.

Conceptualised by Havas Creative India, the campaign highlights the impact of daily exposure to sun, dust, and pollution on the skin. The film opens with Palak reminiscing about her once-radiant skin, realising how external factors have taken a toll on it. Just as she wonders how to bring back her glow, Shilpa steps in, introducing her to Mamaearth Ubtan Face Wash, enriched with Turmeric and Saffron - a blend inspired by the age-old Ubtan tradition. The campaign reinforces the brand’s promise of ‘Tan Hataye, Glow Lautaye’, demonstrating how natural ingredients can help restore the skin’s glow while keeping it healthy and protected.

Anuja Mishra, EVP and chief marketing officer, Honasa Consumer, shared her excitement, “Ubtan has been a staple in Indian skincare for generations, and Mamaearth’s Ubtan Face Wash has become a trusted favorite. This campaign, featuring both Shilpa and Palak, showcases its effectiveness. We are also delighted to welcome Palak as the newest face for the brand. She embodies confidence, authenticity, and a bold spirit and her strong connection with younger audiences makes her a perfect fit for our brand ethos. Alongside Shilpa Shetty Kundra, this powerful duo will help us reinforce our commitment to safe, natural, and effective skincare solutions.”

Palak Tiwari expressed her enthusiasm, “I’m thrilled to join the Mamaearth family and be part of a brand that stands for ‘Goodness Inside’—both in its products and its purpose of making the planet greener. As someone who is an ardent believer in the power of natural ingredients for skincare, I’m excited to be part of this journey of bringing natural skincare products to Indian consumers like me. Partnering with Shilpa Shetty Kundra in this journey makes it even more special, and I can’t wait for everyone to experience the magic of nature with us!”

Shilpa Shetty Kundra says, “Mamaearth has always been close to my heart because of its commitment to safe, natural, and effective skincare. I’m delighted to continue this journey with the brand and to welcome Palak Tiwari as a part of the Mamaearth family. It’s wonderful to see the powerful tradition of natural skincare products being embraced by the younger generations as well. Through this campaign, we hope to inspire more people to choose goodness for their skin.”

Anupama Ramaswamy, chief creative officer and Joint MD, Havas Creative India said, “Every young woman knows the feeling—you glance at an old photo and wish you could bring back that lost glow. But what seems like stubborn tanning isn’t as permanent as it feels. With the natural goodness of Ubtan, it can be easily reversed. That’s where Mamaearth’s Ubtan Facewash comes in—a simple, effective solution for tanning. Our narrative taps into a real, relatable concern with authentic storytelling. And the Shilpa Shetty Kundra-Palak Tiwari duo was the perfect choice to deliver this message—Shilpa, a timeless icon, and Palak, a rising star, bridging generations effortlessly.”